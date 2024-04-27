Semanteon Capital Management LP Takes Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 443.2% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.09.

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $342.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.90. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $266.35 and a 1 year high of $423.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

