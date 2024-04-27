Syon Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 242.2% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $42.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.15. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $50.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.95.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

