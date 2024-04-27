Syon Capital LLC Has $524,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AM Squared Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $213.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.41. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.47.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,553 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total value of $2,247,050.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,443 shares in the company, valued at $22,026,117.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,734 shares of company stock worth $17,208,404 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

