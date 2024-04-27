Syon Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 146,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 47,293 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 31.6% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 28,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 36.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D opened at $50.45 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $57.90. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

