American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Holdings Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,240,000 after purchasing an additional 587,145 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 13.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,798,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,706 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,714,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,308,000 after purchasing an additional 374,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 18.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,311,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,304,000 after purchasing an additional 660,599 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $90.95 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $92.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.22.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.14.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

