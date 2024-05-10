Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 27,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $130.60 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $131.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.29.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2191 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

