Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,214.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO opened at $90.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.23 and a 200-day moving average of $82.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $90.92.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

