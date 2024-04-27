Syon Capital LLC Acquires 158 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.80.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $210.94 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.73 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.73 and a 200-day moving average of $211.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.