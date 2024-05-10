Fei USD Price Tops $0.96 on Major Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Fei USD has a total market cap of $14.79 million and $27,134.31 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001517 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011264 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012051 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001553 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,133.10 or 1.00235646 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013162 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008956 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

FEI is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 15,733,759 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,475,091 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 15,733,758.69590239 with 15,475,091.3131401 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95307445 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $25,660.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

