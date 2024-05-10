Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.49% from the stock’s previous close.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

ALGM stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,234,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,948,000 after buying an additional 1,121,651 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,756,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,052,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,435,000 after purchasing an additional 727,535 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,791,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,790,000 after buying an additional 499,936 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

