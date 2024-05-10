Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Robert W. Baird

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DIOD. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.47. Diodes has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $97.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diodes will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $413,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,934,458.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $413,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,934,458.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $228,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,900 shares of company stock worth $1,774,570 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,240,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 478.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 391,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after acquiring an additional 323,759 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Diodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,866,000. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diodes by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,281,000 after purchasing an additional 166,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter worth $11,701,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

