Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WGO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth about $207,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WGO. DA Davidson upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $75.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.72.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $703.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.63 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

See Also

