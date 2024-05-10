Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,224 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Stryker by 16.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 95,382 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,066,000 after buying an additional 13,307 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $2,307,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 842 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 42,433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $330.86 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $126.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $345.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.