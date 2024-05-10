Head to Head Contrast: Enzyme Environmental Solutions (OTCMKTS:EESO) and Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) and Enzyme Environmental Solutions (OTCMKTS:EESO – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arcos Dorados and Enzyme Environmental Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcos Dorados $4.33 billion 0.54 $181.27 million $0.85 13.03 Enzyme Environmental Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arcos Dorados has higher revenue and earnings than Enzyme Environmental Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcos Dorados 0 0 3 0 3.00 Enzyme Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Arcos Dorados and Enzyme Environmental Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Arcos Dorados currently has a consensus price target of $13.38, suggesting a potential upside of 20.77%.

Volatility and Risk

Arcos Dorados has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzyme Environmental Solutions has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arcos Dorados and Enzyme Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcos Dorados 4.18% 43.72% 6.61% Enzyme Environmental Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.9% of Arcos Dorados shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.5% of Enzyme Environmental Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arcos Dorados beats Enzyme Environmental Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About Enzyme Environmental Solutions

Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. produces and sells industrial and agricultural enzyme products primarily in the United States. The company's enzyme products include cleaners, carpet shampoo cleaners, fabric prewash treatment, fleet and vehicle wash, glass and SS cleaners, bio gest, pit liquefiers, grease busters, industrial cleaners, laundry detergents, and mold and mildew cleaners. It also provides odor eliminators, rinse free floor cleaners, septic tank cleaners, tile and bath cleaners, toilet bowl cleaners, upholstery cleaners, vomit and odor remediation kits, and whirlpool and spa green clean systems. In addition, the company offers enzyme solutions to eliminate odor and organic matter, including blood stains; to clean carpets and counter tops; remove wall papers; and as a cleaner/degreaser. Its products are used in various industries, such as cleaning, health, and manufacturing, as well as for use as dietary supplements for humans and animals. The company was formerly known as Cucos Inc. and changed its name to Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. in March 2008. Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

