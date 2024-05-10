Rocket Pool ETH Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.41 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $1.73 billion and $3.41 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for about $3,355.44 or 0.05327392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 514,357 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 514,346.23545192. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 3,349.78322272 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $1,496,128.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

