Syon Capital LLC Purchases 542 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $231.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $229.40 and a 1-year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

