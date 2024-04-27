Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,485,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 165,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.22. 1,286,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,198. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.15.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1762 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

