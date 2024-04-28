Addison Advisors LLC Sells 380 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Addison Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NUMV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,705 shares. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.88.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

