Terril Brothers Inc. Acquires 162,990 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Terril Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 116.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,990 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund comprises approximately 0.9% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 26,549 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Zazove Associates LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 781,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 313,280 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

NYSE KYN traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.76. 361,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,449. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

