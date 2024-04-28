Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 69 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Marquette Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 12,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,962 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 656,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $146,211,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.52.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $229.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,001,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,073. The stock has a market cap of $131.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.98 and a 200-day moving average of $219.82. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

