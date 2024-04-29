Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.04.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $3.56 on Monday. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $18.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $99.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.59). Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cambium Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 77.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 885.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 88,596 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in Cambium Networks by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 114,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 54.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

