T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells $31,031,908.70 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.61, for a total transaction of $31,031,908.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,861,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,102,833,103.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $30,965,524.20.

On Monday, April 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total value of $30,836,548.60.

On Friday, April 19th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total value of $30,701,882.90.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total value of $27,309,065.94.

On Monday, April 15th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $27,353,448.72.

On Friday, April 12th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $27,326,136.24.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85.

On Monday, April 8th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $30,574,804.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total value of $30,614,634.70.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.49, for a total value of $30,819,478.30.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.1 %

TMUS stock opened at $163.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.18. The company has a market capitalization of $194.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 13.6% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 15,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $3,087,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

