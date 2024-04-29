NMI (NMIH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NMI to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NMI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $31.11 on Monday. NMI has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 6,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $195,523.79. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 453,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 6,559 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $195,523.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 453,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $93,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,668.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,158 shares of company stock worth $4,395,582. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading

