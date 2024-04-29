Head-To-Head Analysis: Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) versus Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Mesoblast shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gilead Sciences and Mesoblast, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilead Sciences 0 11 6 0 2.35 Mesoblast 1 3 2 0 2.17

Earnings & Valuation

Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $83.87, suggesting a potential upside of 28.20%. Mesoblast has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 119.02%. Given Mesoblast’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mesoblast is more favorable than Gilead Sciences.

This table compares Gilead Sciences and Mesoblast’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilead Sciences $27.12 billion 3.00 $5.67 billion $0.36 181.72 Mesoblast $7.50 million 94.91 -$81.89 million ($1.12) -5.57

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Mesoblast. Mesoblast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilead Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Gilead Sciences has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesoblast has a beta of 3.6, meaning that its share price is 260% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gilead Sciences and Mesoblast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilead Sciences 1.76% 23.08% 8.16% Mesoblast N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Mesoblast on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis. It also offers Yescarta, Tecartus, and Trodelvy products for the treatment of oncology; Letairis, an oral formulation for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and AmBisome, a liposomal formulation for the treatment of serious invasive fungal infections. The company has collaboration agreements with Arcus Biosciences, Inc.; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Inc.; Tizona Therapeutics, Inc.; Galapagos NV; Janssen Sciences Ireland Unlimited Company; Japan Tobacco, Inc.; Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc.; Arcellx, Inc.; Everest Medicines; Merck & Co, Inc.; Tentarix Biotherapeutics Inc.; and Assembly Biosciences, Inc. It also has research collaboration, option, and license agreement with Merus N.V. for the discovery of novel dual tumor-associated antigens (TAA) targeting trispecific antibodies. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Mesoblast

(Get Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells. The company offers Remestemcel-L that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic inflammatory diseases, including steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and biologic refractory inflammatory bowel disease; and Remestemcel-L, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat chronic heart failure and chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV to treat biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis diabetic nephropathy; and MPC-25-IC for the treatment or prevention of acute myocardial infarction. It has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. to treat wound healing in patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and Grünenthal to develops and commercializes cell therapy for the treatment of chronic low back pain. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.