AtonRa Partners Trims Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

AtonRa Partners lowered its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.18.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $3.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.01. 1,358,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,793. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average is $68.89. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,030,671.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,951.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,394.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,741 shares of company stock worth $3,225,795 in the last three months. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

