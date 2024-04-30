Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners cut its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Okta were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Okta by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 944,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,005,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 28,119 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Okta by 643.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 36,336 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 2,721.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 176,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 169,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth about $923,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,990 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, January 5th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.39.

Okta Stock Up 0.7 %

OKTA traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.37.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

