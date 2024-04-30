ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 57.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

ANSYS Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $328.90. The stock had a trading volume of 53,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.84.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Further Reading

