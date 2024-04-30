AtonRa Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

AtonRa Partners lowered its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Moderna were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Moderna by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,341 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after acquiring an additional 517,683 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,611,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,572,000 after acquiring an additional 476,201 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 4,863.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 426,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,091,000 after acquiring an additional 418,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 477.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,091,000 after purchasing an additional 399,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,120. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.71.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MRNA. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.49.

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $406,651. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,651. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $1,624,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,041,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,181,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,954 shares of company stock valued at $13,158,776. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

