Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Auburn National Bancorporation stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.16. 204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149. The stock has a market cap of $63.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.83 and a beta of 0.49. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.23.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 469.57%.

In other news, CEO David A. Hedges bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,268.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 10,106 shares of company stock worth $178,039 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

