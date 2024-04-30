Mather Group LLC. Has $2.03 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

