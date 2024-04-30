Mather Group LLC. Has $3.08 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $77.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $81.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.86.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

