Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.0 %

TXN opened at $179.29 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $163.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

