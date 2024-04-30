RTX (NYSE:RTX) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Barclays

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.93.

RTX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.30. 867,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,048,680. RTX has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $103.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.80 and a 200 day moving average of $87.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RTX will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,547 shares of company stock valued at $12,553,645 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

