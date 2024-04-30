SATS 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $41.55 Million (1000SATS)

SATS (1000SATS) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. SATS has a market cap of $524.08 million and $41.55 million worth of SATS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SATS token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SATS has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SATS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 324% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SATS Profile

SATS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SATS is unisat.io/brc20/sats.

SATS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SATS (1000SATS) is a cryptocurrency . SATS has a current supply of 2,100,000,000,000. The last known price of SATS is 0.00028398 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $18,725,296.58 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SATS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SATS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SATS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SATS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.