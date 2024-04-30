Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Raises Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 213.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $167.53 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.