Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 238 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PULS. CWM LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,211.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 790,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,124,000 after purchasing an additional 147,279 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 380,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,853,000 after purchasing an additional 149,902 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 550,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,221,000 after purchasing an additional 49,208 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.51. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $49.71.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.