Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,532 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.1 %

Starbucks stock opened at $87.40 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $84.29 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.27. The company has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

