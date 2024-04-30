Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Naviter Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.8% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $224,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $6,403,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $119.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.73. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $473.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.11.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

