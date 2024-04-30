Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $265.31 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. On average, analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE FSM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.63. 1,497,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,632,523. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $4.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

