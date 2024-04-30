Driven Brands (DRVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Driven Brands to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Driven Brands has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.880-1.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.88-$1.00 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Driven Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Driven Brands Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DRVN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 82,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,164. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $30.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DRVN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Driven Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

