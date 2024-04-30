Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Criteo from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 28,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,289. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.93. Criteo has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $37.38.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Criteo had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 23,331 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $770,856.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,858 shares in the company, valued at $12,682,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 23,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $770,856.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,858 shares in the company, valued at $12,682,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 9,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $315,556.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,578,791.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,607 shares of company stock worth $2,932,315. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Criteo by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 453,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

