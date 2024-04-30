Air Canada (AC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.05 billion.

Shares of Air Canada stock traded up C$0.17 on Tuesday, hitting C$20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.37. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$16.04 and a 52-week high of C$26.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr bought 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,823.37. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$18.00 target price on Air Canada and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.35.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

