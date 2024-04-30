Investment House LLC Sells 117 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Investment House LLC lowered its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 23.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 26.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,930. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.9 %

TOL stock opened at $120.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.25. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $61.70 and a one year high of $130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TOL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Toll Brothers

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.