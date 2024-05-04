Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $79.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $77.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 37.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AX. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of NYSE:AX traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.53. 656,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average is $48.83.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $476.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

In other news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $132,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 422,583 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,414.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $248,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Axos Financial by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 176,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 49,110 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Axos Financial by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 162,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 41,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

