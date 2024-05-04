Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Given New $26.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camping World from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.91.

Camping World Trading Down 0.1 %

CWH traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,091,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,218. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -502.37 and a beta of 2.67. Camping World has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $32.88.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. Camping World had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,249.69%.

Insider Transactions at Camping World

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $2,563,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,387,018.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Camping World by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Camping World by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Camping World by 13.6% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Articles

