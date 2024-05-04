Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,917,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Dover by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 110,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in Dover by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 25,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DOV stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,850. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $182.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

