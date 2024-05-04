The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 458.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLX traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $138.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,036,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,454. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $176.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 248.71%.

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

