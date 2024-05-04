Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 58,200 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,914,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,200 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $148,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.93. 2,713,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,722,133. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2492 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

