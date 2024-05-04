Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.500-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Fluor also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.50-3.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fluor in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Fluor from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Get Fluor alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Fluor

Fluor Price Performance

NYSE FLR traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.90. 4,832,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,250. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 69.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.11. Fluor has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $43.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.90%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.