LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from LifeVantage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

LifeVantage has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 23,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,621. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $84.56 million, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.80. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage ( NASDAQ:LFVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 1.75%.

(Get Free Report)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.